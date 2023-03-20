Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 20,008 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $65,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $334.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

