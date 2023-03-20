My Personal CFO LLC Invests $32,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

PFE opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

