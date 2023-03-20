DNB Asset Management AS Sells 19,960 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

