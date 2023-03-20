Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 142,900 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 142,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $295.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

