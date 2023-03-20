Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,414,130 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $91,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $259.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

