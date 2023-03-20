NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 6.1% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,467,249,000 after buying an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $177.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

