KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,244 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $218.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

