Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 3.7% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

NYSE:VLO opened at $126.37 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.16 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

