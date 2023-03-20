Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

PM stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

