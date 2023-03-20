Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

