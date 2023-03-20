Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $44.53 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,839 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $44,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in EOG Resources by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in EOG Resources by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.