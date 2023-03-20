Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 775,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,553,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 3.2 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

