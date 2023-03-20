Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,314 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $72,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.