State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 2.6 %

AXP stock opened at $156.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.