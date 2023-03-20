State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.32 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

