State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $52.09 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.