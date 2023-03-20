PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $175.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

