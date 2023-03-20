Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 635.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $217.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.40. The company has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

