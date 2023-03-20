Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Target by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 2.3 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average of $160.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

