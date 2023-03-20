Bremer Bank National Association Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,134 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.92 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

