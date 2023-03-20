OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

