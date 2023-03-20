KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $443.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $424.35 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

