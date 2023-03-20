Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.4% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.2 %

Fiserv stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

