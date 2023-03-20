KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $393.17 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

