Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 398,089 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $41,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

