Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552,619 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $45,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

