201 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $156.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

