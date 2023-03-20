Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $288.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $292.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

