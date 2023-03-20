Sara Bay Financial Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.39 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $292.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

