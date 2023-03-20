Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $151.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

