Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $100.79 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,792,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,574,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $463.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.90 and its 200-day moving average is $491.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

