Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $198,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after purchasing an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,924,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

