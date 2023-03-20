Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $213.41 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $295.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.