Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $66.90 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,096 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $66,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $203.90 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $202.40 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.19.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

