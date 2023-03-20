Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.55. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

