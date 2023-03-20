Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on MA. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA stock opened at $349.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

