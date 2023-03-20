Bremer Bank National Association Invests $1.05 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $186.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

