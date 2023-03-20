Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.75. The company has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

