Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 185,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after purchasing an additional 132,584 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $234.56 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

