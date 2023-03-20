Bath Savings Trust Co Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after buying an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after buying an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

EL stock opened at $234.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

