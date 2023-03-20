Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,012,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Broadcom by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $630.97 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $597.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.31. The company has a market cap of $263.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

