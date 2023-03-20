Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.98 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in McKesson by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $339.35 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $292.40 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.87 and a 200-day moving average of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

