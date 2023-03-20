OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 143,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $215.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.19. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

