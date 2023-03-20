Telemus Capital LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $303.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

