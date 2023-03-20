Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Cut by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3,979.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 214.85, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

