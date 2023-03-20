Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,884 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $195.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

