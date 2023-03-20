Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after buying an additional 101,128 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $163.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $164.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

