Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 266,925 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,182,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $177.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

