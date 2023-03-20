Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,643 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $44,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $219.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $273.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

