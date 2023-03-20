Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $185.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.15. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

